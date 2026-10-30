New York Signs Law Restricting AI Chatbot Features for Minors

AI chatbots face new restrictions in New York under a law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul to protect minors.

New York has introduced sweeping restrictions on artificial intelligence chatbots that interact with minors, becoming one of the latest US states to strengthen protections for children online.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Wednesday, October 28. The law requires chatbot operators to verify users’ ages and restrict features considered unsafe for anyone under 18.

The measure targets AI companions that simulate human relationships. It prohibits chatbots from presenting themselves as real people, living beings or systems that experience human emotions.

They also cannot claim to have a personal, romantic or professional relationship with a minor. The law further restricts chatbots from presenting themselves as authority figures or framing their responses as personal opinions.

The new requirements are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Age Verification and Restrictions on Chatbot Features

The law requires operators to use reasonable methods to determine whether users are minors. Companies must offer more than one age-verification option.

At least one option must not rely solely on government-issued identification or must allow users to maintain anonymity from the operator. Companies must also limit the use of age-verification data and delete it after completing the process, subject to legal requirements.

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The legislation covers several other features that could put young users at risk. These include encouraging self-harm, suicide, eating disorders or unlawful drug and alcohol use.

It also prohibits sexually explicit content and features that encourage children to keep secrets, isolate themselves or avoid seeking help from parents and trusted adults.

The law restricts chatbots from using sensitive personal or health information from earlier conversations in certain ways. It also targets unprompted emotional questions and features designed to encourage unhealthy engagement.

Hochul Says Children Should Not Have AI Companions

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hochul said the law would prevent chatbots from posing as friends or romantic partners to minors.

“No longer will minors have access to chatbots that pretend to be their friends, boyfriends and girlfriends,” she said.

She added that the legislation would also prevent chatbots from retaining sensitive information about minors’ emotional and physical health.

The governor said the measures aim to address risks associated with AI systems that simulate personal relationships with young users.

Tech Industry Raises Concerns Over Broad Language

The legislation has drawn criticism from parts of the technology industry.

Tech, an advocacy group representing the sector in New York, questioned what it described as the law’s vague language.

The group warned that protecting children online should not prevent them from accessing tools that support learning and career preparation.

“Keeping kids safe online should not mean cutting them off from tools that help them learn and prepare for careers,” the organisation said.

OpenAI and Anthropic declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Child Safety Advocates Welcome the Law

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that advises parents on age-appropriate media, welcomed the legislation.

The organisation described it as “the strongest kids’ AI safety bill in the country”.

Its chief executive, Jim Steyer, said some chatbot features could expose children and teenagers to serious risks.

“Now, those harmful features will be outlawed in New York,” he said.

The law gives the state attorney general authority to pursue enforcement action against companies that violate its provisions. Potential penalties include civil fines of up to $25,000 per violation, along with other legal remedies.

US States Expand AI Safety Regulations

New York’s move comes as several US states develop rules governing how AI companies interact with children.

California has also introduced measures addressing risks associated with AI chatbots and other online platforms.

New York’s legislation sets out a broad list of prohibited chatbot features. It reflects growing debate over how governments should balance child safety, privacy and access to emerging technology.

The new rules will apply from January 1, 2027, giving AI companies time to review their products and prepare for the requirements.

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