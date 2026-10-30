Pakistan Thrash India by Four Wickets in Hong Kong Sixes Thriller

Pakistan produced a stunning batting performance to defeat India by four wickets in their Hong Kong International Sixes Group C match at Mission Road Ground on Friday.

The victory gave Pakistan their first win in two matches and kept their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive.

Chasing 89, Pakistan reached the target in just 3.5 overs, with 13 balls to spare. Khawaja Nafay and captain Abbas Afridi led the remarkable run chase with explosive hitting.

Nafay smashed 41 off only 12 deliveries, hitting five sixes and two fours. Afridi added 35 from eight balls, including five sixes and a four.

The pair shared a 57-run partnership that put Pakistan firmly in control. Afridi fell in the third over, caught by Natarajan off Shashank Singh. Nafay followed soon afterwards, dismissed by Rahul Tewatia.

Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan then finished the chase. Irfan sealed the emphatic win with a six off his only delivery.

Shashank Singh Leads India’s Batting

Earlier, India scored 88 for five after Pakistan elected to field.

Shashank Singh led India’s innings with a blistering 40 from 11 balls. His knock included five sixes and two fours.

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Nitish Rana contributed 19 from 14 deliveries, while T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12 from six balls.

India’s total gained momentum through Shashank’s late hitting. However, Pakistan’s bowlers kept the scoring in check and restricted India to 88.

Samad Leads Pakistan’s Bowling

Abdul Samad was Pakistan’s leading bowler, taking two wickets for 10 runs in his over.

Ahmed Daniyal and Muhammad Shahzad claimed one wicket each. Their efforts helped limit India’s total and set up Pakistan’s rapid chase.

Pakistan’s emphatic victory has kept their campaign alive as they look to secure a place in the next round.