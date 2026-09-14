Faysal Bank receives the Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Award 2026 for its family-friendly workplace policies.

The bank receives the Family-Friendly Workplace award for promoting inclusion, employee well-being and work-life balance.

KARACHI, September 14, 2026: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has won the Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Award 2026 in the Family-Friendly Workplace category.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) organised the awards. The programme recognises organisations that promote diversity and inclusion through progressive workplace policies and practices.

Faysal Bank Recognised for Workplace Policies

Senator Sherry Rehman presented the award to Faysal Bank.

The recognition highlights the bank’s efforts to create a workplace that supports employee well-being, inclusion, equity and work-life balance.

Furthermore, the Family-Friendly Workplace award reflects Faysal Bank’s focus on supporting employees through different stages of their personal and professional lives.

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Bank Highlights People-Centred Culture

Faysal Bank President and CEO Yousaf Hussain said the recognition reflects the bank’s commitment to creating a supportive workplace.

“With CARE being one of our core Islamic values, we at Faysal Bank strongly believe that a thriving organization begins with a workplace where people feel valued, supported and empowered,” Hussain said.

He added that the bank wants employees to grow professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Moreover, Hussain said Faysal Bank remains committed to strengthening its people-focused policies. The bank also aims to provide equal opportunities for women and persons with disabilities.

Focus on Inclusion and Employee Well-Being

Faysal Bank said its employees remain central to its growth and success.

The bank continues to develop a workplace culture based on its values. It also focuses on the overall well-being and professional development of its workforce.

In addition, Faysal Bank said its efforts contribute to stronger standards of diversity, inclusion and employee experience across Pakistan’s financial services sector.

The latest award recognises the bank’s ongoing efforts to build a workplace where employees can contribute, develop their careers and succeed with greater confidence and peace of mind.

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