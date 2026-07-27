July 27, 2026

National Strategic Command Welcomes General Syed Aamer Raza as New Commander

Web Desk July 27, 2026

The newly appointed commander received a Guard of Honour, paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, and met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters.

General Syed Aamer Raza receiving a Guard of Honour after taking command of the National Strategic Command in Rawalpindi.

General Syed Aamer Raza receives a Guard of Honour after assuming command of the National Strategic Command.

RAWALPINDI, July 27, 2026: National Strategic Command welcomed General Syed Aamer Raza, HI (M), S Bt, as its new Commander during a formal ceremony in Rawalpindi, marking the beginning of his tenure with military honours.

General Syed Aamer Raza received a Guard of Honour following his appointment as Commander National Strategic Command. As part of the ceremony, he laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

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Later, the newly appointed Commander National Strategic Command called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir congratulated General Syed Aamer Raza on assuming command and conveyed his best wishes for the responsibilities of his new appointment.

The ceremony underscored the Pakistan Army’s tradition of honouring its fallen soldiers while ensuring continuity in strategic leadership through formal military customs.

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