Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Michael James discuss regional security, defence ties, trade, and investment opportunities during talks at General Headquarters.

RAWALPINDI, July 27, 2026: Pakistan-US relations came into focus as two members of the United States House of Representatives met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) to discuss regional security, defence cooperation, and economic collaboration.

The visiting delegation included Ryan Keith Zinke, a Member of the House of Representatives from Montana, and Michael James, a Member of the House of Representatives from Washington. The meeting centered on strengthening bilateral relations through expanded defence cooperation, trade, investment, and regional stability.

Sitara-e-Khidmat Recipient Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Honored as Houston Declares July 21 His Day

During the discussions, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s strong economic potential. Moreover, he stressed that lasting regional stability depends on economic growth, expanded trade, and greater regional connectivity. He also outlined Pakistan’s ongoing structural reforms, which aim to create a business-friendly environment and attract foreign investment.

The US lawmakers acknowledged Pakistan’s important role in promoting regional stability and economic resilience. In addition, both sides explored opportunities to increase bilateral trade, encourage private-sector partnerships, and deepen economic engagement between the two countries.

The delegation thanked Pakistan’s military leadership for its warm hospitality. Furthermore, the visiting lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic, commercial, and institutional ties between the United States and Pakistan.

The meeting reflected the shared interest of both countries in expanding cooperation beyond security by promoting sustainable economic growth and long-term bilateral partnerships.

Follow THE AZB