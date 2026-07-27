MAP, APNS, IAA Pakistan, and PAS unite media and corporate professionals for a high-impact workshop on innovation, leadership, and creative thinking.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: Fredrik Härén, the internationally renowned Swedish author and keynote speaker, inspired business leaders, marketers, media professionals, and corporate executives during a creativity workshop jointly hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the International Advertising Association (IAA) Pakistan Chapter, and the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) at a local hotel.

The workshop attracted professionals from the media, management, marketing, advertising, communications, and corporate sectors. It offered practical insights into creativity, innovation, and leadership in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

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During the session, Fredrik Härén shared real-world examples to explain how creative thinking drives business growth, entrepreneurship, and organizational success. Moreover, he encouraged participants to embrace change, question conventional ideas, and develop a global mindset to discover new opportunities.

Fredrik Härén has written several internationally acclaimed books, including The Idea Book, which ranks among The 100 Best Business Books of All Time. In addition, he has delivered more than 2,000 keynote speeches across over 75 countries and inspired more than one million people worldwide. He also received Sweden’s prestigious Speaker of the Year award for his contributions to professional speaking.

The workshop featured an interactive question-and-answer session that encouraged participants to exchange ideas and discuss practical strategies for improving creativity and problem-solving. Furthermore, the lively discussions created valuable opportunities for professional learning, networking, and collaboration.

MAP, APNS, IAA Pakistan, and PAS organized the event with support from United Bank Limited (UBL), Continental Biscuits (Pvt.) Ltd., Sufi Group of Companies, and Park View Apartments. Their collaboration helped make the workshop a successful platform for promoting innovation and creative leadership in Pakistan.

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