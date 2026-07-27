Fatima FSK speaks during the launch of Shadowrift at Frere Hall in Karachi.

Writers, academics, and literature enthusiasts gathered in Karachi to celebrate Fatima FSK’s latest book, exploring identity, philosophy, and spiritual awakening.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: Shadowrift, the latest book by author Fatima FSK, attracted writers, poets, academics, artists, students, and literature enthusiasts to Frere Hall for its official launch.

During the event, Fatima FSK described Shadowrift as a journey of self-discovery. She said the book draws inspiration from philosophers and Sufi thinkers. Moreover, it encourages readers to look beyond outward identities and discover their true selves.

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A major discussion centered on the timeless question, “Who Am I?” Speakers praised the book for exploring identity, consciousness, and spiritual awakening. They also said it successfully connects classical philosophy with modern life.

In addition, guests appreciated Fatima FSK for explaining profound philosophical ideas in a simple and engaging way. They described Shadowrift as a valuable contribution to contemporary literature. Furthermore, they said the book encourages self-reflection and promotes a deeper understanding of humanity.

The audience actively participated in an interactive question-and-answer session. Afterwards, Fatima FSK met readers during a book-signing ceremony. Finally, attendees congratulated the author and wished her continued success in her literary journey.

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