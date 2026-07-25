New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Pakistani artist Shamoon Ismail is among the musicians currently on his playlist, highlighting the singer’s growing international appeal.

NEW YORK: Pakistani singer and rapper Shamoon Ismail has received international recognition after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani named him among the artists currently featured on his playlist during an interview with Rolling Stone.

When asked what music he has been listening to recently, Mamdani said he has been enjoying Ugandan duo Radio & Weasel as well as Pakistani artist Shamoon Ismail, whose music he said he has followed for several years.

Mamdani highlights Pakistani artist

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mamdani said:

“I’ve also been listening to a Pakistani rapper named Shamoon Ismail, who I’ve listened to for a few years.”

He added that when he is in a more reflective mood, he also enjoys listening to American country singer Kacey Musgraves.

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Global recognition for Pakistani music

Mamdani’s endorsement shines a spotlight on Pakistan’s contemporary music scene and reflects the growing international reach of South Asian artists.

Born to a Ugandan father and an Indian mother, Mamdani has often spoken about embracing diverse cultures and has maintained close ties with New York’s South Asian community.

His latest playlist reflects those multicultural influences by featuring artists from different regions and musical styles.

Music choices reflect diverse tastes

This is not the first time Mamdani has publicly celebrated South Asian music and culture.

Following his election victory, he famously left the stage to the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale,” drawing attention across social media.

He has also spoken about his appreciation for artists including Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kim Petras and Indian-American rapper Heems, whom he has credited as an inspiration for entering politics.

Shamoon Ismail continues to grow

Shamoon Ismail has built a loyal fan base through his blend of rap, indie and contemporary Pakistani music.

His recent releases, including “used to it,” “Alone Together,” and “VOLUME,” have attracted strong streaming numbers and positive audience response.

Earlier this year, the singer returned after a period away from the spotlight, sharing a handwritten message with fans in which he described the break as a period of personal transition.

Mamdani’s public praise is likely to introduce Shamoon Ismail’s music to an even wider international audience.

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