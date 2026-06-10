Export Growth was the central focus of a meeting between Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi and a delegation of exporters at Governor House Karachi. The discussion reportedly centered on challenges facing the export sector and proposals aimed at improving the business environment.

The meeting is significant because Export Growth remains essential for strengthening Pakistan’s economy and increasing foreign exchange reserves. According to participants, exporters also shared recommendations to support industrial and commercial activities across the country.

Nihal Hashmi Meets Export Sector Representatives

The delegation included Abdul Jabbar, Director of Dalal Industries Private Limited, Rehan Mehtab Chawla of Alkaram Towel Group, Arif Aziz of Silver Rags and Group of Companies, Ahsan of Rumi Textile, and Rais Ahmed, President and CEO of Prime Impex International.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on issues affecting exporters. They also discussed measures that could help improve competitiveness and encourage greater international trade.

Export Growth Proposals Presented

The exporters presented several proposals aimed at promoting industrial and commercial development. They emphasized the need for policies that support business expansion and facilitate smoother export operations.

Furthermore, the delegation highlighted challenges currently faced by the export community. They suggested that stronger collaboration between government institutions and the private sector could help address these concerns more effectively.

Nihal Hashmi on Export Growth Strategy

Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi stated that increasing exports is necessary for economic stability and the improvement of foreign exchange reserves. According to the meeting discussion, he assured participants that concerns raised by the export sector would be presented at relevant forums.

He further stated that the private sector continues to play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development. Therefore, cooperation between policymakers and businesses remains important for achieving sustainable growth.

Governor Sindh Highlights Business Environment

The Governor noted that the government is working to provide a favorable environment for investment and business activities. He stated that recommendations from industrialists and exporters could help make economic policies more effective.

Moreover, he emphasized that growth in industry, trade, and exports can create new employment opportunities. As a result, stronger export performance could contribute to broader economic progress and long-term development.

The meeting concluded with a shared focus on supporting the export sector and encouraging policies that facilitate business growth, investment, and economic expansion across Pakistan.

Governor Sindh meets exporters to discuss export growth and economic development.