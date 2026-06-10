Dr Maah Noor is receiving advanced treatment after an acid attack in Quetta. The case has drawn national attention due to the severity of injuries and ongoing surgical care.

The acid attack victim has undergone her first major surgery in Karachi. Doctors report that her condition has shown early improvement after the procedure.

Karachi Hospital Acid Attack Surgery Update

The acid attack surgery was carried out in a private hospital in Karachi and lasted more than eight hours. Doctors removed dead skin tissue and began early reconstruction work.

According to hospital sources, plastic surgeons also performed minor grafting on her face. However, medical teams confirmed that further staged surgeries will be required.

Plastic Surgery Acid Attack Care

Medical experts stated that acid attack injuries require long-term reconstruction and strict infection control. Therefore, the patient has been kept in isolation to reduce complications.

Family members reported that she is stable and responding better after surgery. However, doctors continue to monitor infection risks closely.

Dr Maah Noor Acid Attack Recovery Monitoring

Doctors confirmed that her condition is being continuously monitored following the acid attack treatment process. Multiple medical tests were conducted during follow-up assessments.

Specialist surgeons, including eye experts, participated in her evaluation. The medical team stated that further treatment decisions will depend on recovery progress.

Government Support Dr Maah Noor Treatment

Government of Sindh and Government of Balochistan are reportedly in contact with the family. Both administrations are monitoring the treatment process closely.

Officials stated that coordinated support will continue until full recovery is ensured.