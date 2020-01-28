Integrated Textile Mills
BUSINESS

Muhammad Farooq Afzal C.E.O Integrated Textile Mills receive Decade of Achievement Award

KARACHI – Mr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal C.E.O Integrated Textile Mills receiving Decade of Achievement Award at Enovate Award Ceremony held at Movenpick Karachi from Chief Guest Former Federal Minster Dr. Farooq Sattar.

On this Occasion Guest of Honor’s Mr. Hanif Gohar Chairman Gohar Group of Industries, Mr. Zubair Tufail Former President FPCCI and Dr. Zahid Ansari also present.

Integrated Textile Mills

Globally integrated Home Textile and Apparel Sourcing Company, established since 2001.

Integrated Textile Mills specialize in various aspects of the home textile and apparel industry from product conceptulization to production to delivery. Our knowledge on US, European and Asian markets gives us distinctive advantage over our competitors.

Using innovative tools and evolving strategies, we create synergies in design, sourcing and manufacturing. We work and support our clients in every step from design concept to supply chain management.

ITN team consists of professional industry experts, the CEO of the company Mr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal himself brings with him 24 years of industry experience. He had worked at key positions with different manufacturers before establishing Integrated Textile Network – ITN.

An independent team looks after product and design development to keep its customers abreast with latest industry fashions and trends.

Merchandising team keeps track of the placed orders, keeping buyers informed through timely follow ups with the mills across the globe.

ITM Mission is To combine strategic marketing with quality products at competitive prices for sustainable growth through superior customer service, innovation, quality and commitment to consumers.

business is dedicated to forgoing a long-term commitment to evolutionary growth by providing the best quality products, service and opportunities exceeding all expectations ultimately resulting in customer satisfaction.

