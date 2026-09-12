Ishtiaq Baig meets Mövenpick Hotel Karachi management to discuss the upcoming Moroccan Food Festival.

Honorary Consul General of Morocco Ishtiaq Baig met Khurram Awan, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Karachi, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Moroccan Food Festival.

Sales Manager Sabahat Bhagat and Marketing Manager Maria Zubairi also joined the meeting.

The participants reviewed arrangements for the festival. Mövenpick Hotel Karachi will host the event.

They also discussed plans to showcase Moroccan cuisine and culture to guests in Karachi.

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The festival will offer visitors an opportunity to experience traditional Moroccan flavours and culinary traditions.

Baig and the hotel management also discussed coordination for the upcoming event. They agreed on the importance of proper arrangements to ensure a successful food festival.

The meeting reflects continued efforts to promote cultural and culinary links between Morocco and Pakistan.

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