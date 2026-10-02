Army Warns Against May 9-Like Unrest at 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir presided over the 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum reviewed Pakistan’s prevailing security environment and resolved to maintain a high level of operational readiness. It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s stated right to self-defence and targeted action against terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

Warning Over Internal Unrest

The commanders underscored the importance of internal stability. According to ISPR, they resolved that any attempt to create agitation or a situation similar to May 9 would be met with decisive action under the rule of law.

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The statement comes as political tensions remain high, with the opposition planning an October 4 march and government and opposition representatives engaged in talks.

The forum also reviewed counterterrorism operations. It appreciated intelligence-based operations by law enforcement agencies and called for additional non-kinetic measures.

These measures include people-centred governance at the grassroots level, public engagement, dismantling the terror-crime nexus and strengthening police capacity. ISPR said the approach would remain aligned with the National Action Plan and Vision Azm-e-Istehkam.

Afghanistan and Regional Security

The military leadership said Pakistan retained the right to respond to terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. ISPR attributed responsibility for the consequences of such terrorism to the Taliban leadership, which it accused of facilitating attacks on behalf of India.

The conference also reiterated Pakistan’s position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Support for Saudi Arabia

The commanders welcomed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. ISPR said the agreement would contribute to longstanding strategic and collective defence ties.

The forum also condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. It expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain.

The commanders also offered Fateha for members of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civil society who died in service to the country.

Focus on Modern Military Capabilities

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Munir commended formations for their operational preparedness and professionalism.

He directed commanders to strengthen intelligence-based operations and improve combat capabilities through modern technology, training and multi-domain integration.

According to ISPR, the army chief expressed confidence that the armed forces remain prepared to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

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