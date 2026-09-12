Bloom Energy faces a securities class action involving investors who purchased shares during the stated class period.

Investors who purchased Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) securities during the period from February 27, 2025, to July 8, 2026, have been reminded of a September 28 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action.

Rosen Law Firm issued the reminder on September 12. The firm said investors who suffered significant losses may be eligible to participate in the litigation.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must ask the court for appointment by September 28, 2026.

Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Disclosures

According to the lawsuit, Bloom Energy and certain defendants allegedly made materially false or misleading statements during the class period.

The complaint alleges that Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries that sourced the metal from China.

It further claims that the company understated its reliance on Chinese-sourced scandium.

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As a result, the lawsuit alleges that statements about Bloom Energy’s business, operations and future prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the complaint, investors suffered losses after the alleged facts became known to the market.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Investors Can Choose Their Role

Rosen Law Firm said investors who purchased Bloom Energy securities during the class period may be entitled to participate in any potential recovery.

However, investors are not required to become lead plaintiffs to remain potential class members.

A lead plaintiff serves as a representative for other class members and helps direct the litigation with counsel.

Meanwhile, investors may also remain absent class members and take no action at this stage.

No Class Has Been Certified

The notice states that the court has not yet certified a class.

Therefore, investors are not represented by counsel unless they separately retain an attorney.

Investors may choose their own legal counsel. They may also wait without taking action while the case proceeds.

Rosen Law Firm said eligible investors can seek further information through its case page or by contacting attorney Phillip Kim.

The firm also promoted its experience in securities class actions and shareholder litigation, citing past settlements and industry recognition.

For investors, the key date remains September 28, 2026, if they wish to seek lead plaintiff status.

The case concerns allegations against Bloom Energy and other defendants. A court has not determined that the defendants engaged in wrongdoing.

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