FPCCI Vice President Meets Pakistan High Commissioner in London

FPCCI Vice President Aun Ali Syed meets Pakistan High Commissioner Tipu Usman at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

FPCCI Vice President Aun Ali Syed held a cordial and productive meeting with H.E. Tipu Usman, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-UK economic relations. Both sides discussed bilateral trade, investment and business-to-business cooperation.

They also explored ways to promote Pakistani exports in the UK market. In addition, the participants discussed business delegations and closer institutional engagement.

Focus on Trade and Investment

Aun Ali Syed highlighted opportunities to connect Pakistan’s private sector with UK-based businesses and investors.

He also discussed support for overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs. According to him, stronger business networks can create new opportunities for trade and investment.

Moreover, the FPCCI Vice President highlighted the importance of promoting Pakistani products in international markets.

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He said stronger coordination can help Pakistani businesses access new customers, investors and commercial partners in the United Kingdom.

Stronger Economic Diplomacy

Aun Ali Syed highlighted FPCCI’s role as the apex representative body of Pakistan’s business community.

He reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to economic diplomacy and export-led growth. Furthermore, he stressed the need for closer cooperation between the business community and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions.

Such coordination can help identify new trade opportunities. It can also support Pakistani exporters and facilitate stronger commercial links between the two countries.

The meeting underscored the importance of sustained cooperation between Pakistan’s business community and its diplomatic representatives in the United Kingdom.

Both sides expressed support for initiatives that can strengthen trade, investment and broader economic ties between Pakistan and the UK.

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