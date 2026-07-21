FPCCI: Committee Calls for Heritage-Led Economic Growth in Punjab

FPCCI leaders and experts attend the Standing Committee meeting on economic reforms in Lahore.

FPCCI’s Standing Committee on National Economic Policies & Reforms highlights heritage conservation, sustainable urban planning, and investment as key drivers of Punjab’s future growth.

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held the second meeting of its Central Standing Committee on National Economic Policies & Reforms in Lahore, where business leaders and policy experts stressed the need to combine heritage conservation, sustainable urban development, and economic reforms to strengthen Punjab’s long-term growth.

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Sam Dada, Convener of the Central Standing Committee, led the meeting at the FPCCI Regional Office. FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz chaired the session. S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), attended as the chief guest, while renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada and Syed Abid Ali participated as guests of honour.

Focus on Punjab’s Economic Future

The meeting took place under the theme “Magnificent Punjab: Shaping the Future through Heritage, Urban Transformation & Sustainable Economic Growth.” Participants discussed strategies to preserve Punjab’s cultural heritage while promoting investment, urban transformation, and sustainable economic development.

Speakers noted that Punjab contributes more than half of Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), making it the country’s economic backbone. They stressed that strategic urban planning and infrastructure development will play a vital role in sustaining future growth.

Leaders Stress Reform and Innovation

Addressing the meeting, Sam Dada said Punjab can build a resilient and globally competitive economy by protecting its heritage while encouraging innovation, investment, and stronger collaboration between industry and academia.

Zaki Aijaz reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to promoting policy dialogue and strengthening public-private partnerships. He said close cooperation between government and the private sector remains essential for sustainable economic progress.

S. M. Tanveer highlighted the private sector’s role in driving investment and supporting long-term economic development across Pakistan.

Heritage and Sustainable Development

Architect Nayyar Ali Dada described heritage as an important economic asset that strengthens cultural identity and promotes tourism. He said preserving historical landmarks can generate economic opportunities while protecting Pakistan’s rich cultural legacy.

Syed Abid Ali emphasized the importance of sustainable architecture and future-ready urban planning. He urged policymakers to adopt development strategies that balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Participants concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to advancing constructive policy dialogue and supporting reforms that promote sustainable economic development across Punjab and Pakistan.

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