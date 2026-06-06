Pakistan strengthened its Russia Cooperation efforts after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi signed key agreements with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek.

The agreements focus on preventing illegal immigration, facilitating citizen repatriation, and combating drug trafficking. As a result, both countries aim to deepen security collaboration while addressing growing regional challenges.

Mohsin Naqvi and Russia Cooperation Deal

According to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, Mohsin Naqvi and Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed agreements designed to improve coordination against illegal immigration.

The ministers also agreed to facilitate the repatriation of citizens through enhanced cooperation mechanisms. Furthermore, they signed a separate agreement to strengthen efforts against narcotics production and cross-border drug trafficking.

Officials stated that the agreements reflect broader regional security priorities discussed during the SCO gathering.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev Partnership Against Drug Trafficking

The new Russia Cooperation framework places significant emphasis on combating narcotics networks operating across borders.

According to the ministry, Pakistan and Russia will increase information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies. Consequently, both countries expect stronger coordination in efforts targeting drug trafficking routes and criminal organizations.

The agreements were signed during a special meeting of SCO Ministers of Interior and Public Security in Kyrgyzstan.

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Tajikistan Counterpart

During the visit, Naqvi also held separate meetings with officials from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

In his meeting with Tajikistan’s Interior Minister Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro, discussions reportedly focused on security concerns linked to Afghanistan.

According to the Interior Ministry, both ministers agreed that terrorist camps and narcotics production inside Afghanistan pose serious challenges for regional security. They also noted that multiple terrorist organizations remain active in the country.

Uzbekistan Cooperation and Joint Training Plans

Naqvi’s meeting with Uzbekistan Interior Minister Aziz Tashpulato focused on expanding law enforcement cooperation.

The ministers discussed joint training initiatives and institutional collaboration. Moreover, both sides decided to establish a working group aimed at strengthening cooperation between their interior ministries.

Officials stated that the initiative will help improve coordination on shared security priorities.

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Security Cooperation

Naqvi also met Kyrgyzstan Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov during the SCO gathering.

Both ministers agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In addition, Naqvi congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and thanked the country for hosting the SCO meeting.

Meanwhile, Naqvi met Kazakhstan’s Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov. During the discussions, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in preventing illegal immigration.

They also decided to establish a dedicated working group to strengthen bilateral engagement between their ministries.

SCO Meeting Highlights Pakistan Security Priorities

While addressing the SCO meeting, Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai spirit.”

He called for a coordinated strategy among SCO member states to tackle terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and terror financing. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of collective regional action against emerging security threats.

Earlier, Naqvi also met Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on the sidelines of the meeting. According to officials, both ministers exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran relations and discussed the latest regional developments.

The latest Russia Cooperation agreements highlight Pakistan’s continued efforts to strengthen regional security partnerships through diplomatic and law enforcement collaboration.