The petrol price in Pakistan has dropped once again as the government announced another reduction. This latest move brings fresh relief for consumers facing rising living costs.

According to officials, the cut reflects ongoing adjustments in global oil trends. Moreover, authorities say the decision aims to ease inflation pressure on the public.

Shehbaz Sharif Announces Petrol Price Relief Move

The government of Shehbaz Sharif has reduced the petrol price by Rs4 per litre. As a result, petrol will now be sold at Rs377.78 per litre.

This marks another step in a series of reductions. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs380.78 per litre.

Officials reportedly stated that the move targets financial relief for households. In addition, it follows repeated weekly price adjustments.

Ministry Energy Petrol Price Notification

The Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division issued an official notification confirming the petrol price revision.

The ministry explained that only motor spirit rates were reduced. However, diesel prices stayed stable in the latest review.

Furthermore, the notification highlighted that global market signals influenced the decision. Therefore, domestic pricing adjustments continue on a fortnightly basis.

Fourth Straight Petrol Price Reduction Trend

This reduction marks the fourth consecutive decline in petrol price over recent weeks. Consequently, consumers are seeing gradual relief at fuel stations.

Previously, the government had announced a larger Rs22 cut described as an “Eid gift.” Now, smaller but consistent reductions continue.

Additionally, analysts note that repeated cuts indicate shifting global oil dynamics. However, uncertainty remains in international markets.

Fuel Price History and Economic Pressure

Earlier, Pakistan witnessed sharp increases in petrol price due to regional tensions and supply disruptions. As a result, fuel rates surged significantly in previous months.

At one point, petrol reached record highs after multiple hikes. Later, partial reductions were introduced to stabilize the market.

Now, the government is gradually reversing those increases. Still, fuel prices remain sensitive to global oil movements.