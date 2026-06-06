Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and local business partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a Maritime District on Karachi Port Trust (KPT) waterfront land. The proposed project could transform a prime area of Karachi into a major commercial and maritime hub.

The Maritime District initiative is attracting attention because of its potential impact on investment, employment, and urban development. Moreover, the project reflects growing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in key sectors.

Karachi Port Trust Maritime District Vision

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the MoU was signed between Karachi Port Trust, Saudi Business Council–Najd Gateway Holding Company, Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML), and the Pakistan Corporate Consortium.

The proposed development would cover approximately 140 acres of KPT-owned land located on Karachi’s MT Khan Road. Furthermore, the site is expected to feature modern commercial infrastructure designed to attract local and international investors.

Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that the collaboration could help unlock the value of KPT’s waterfront assets. He added that the initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan’s position in regional maritime commerce and investment.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Maritime District

Chaudhry reportedly described the project as a strategic opportunity for economic growth. He stated that all legal and regulatory requirements under Pakistani law would be fulfilled before any development moves forward.

Additionally, he noted that members of the Saudi delegation expressed interest in broader maritime cooperation. Their discussions reportedly included port infrastructure, logistics, and related investment opportunities.

As a result, the project could contribute to stronger bilateral economic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh. It may also encourage additional foreign investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Saudi Partners Back Karachi Waterfront Project

Saudi representatives reportedly explored opportunities beyond the proposed waterfront development. According to the minister, discussions covered ports, logistics infrastructure, trade facilitation, and future maritime projects.

Meanwhile, the partnership aligns with wider efforts by both countries to deepen economic cooperation. Consequently, stakeholders are evaluating long-term investment opportunities that support regional trade and connectivity.

The project remains subject to regulatory approvals. However, officials believe it could become one of the region’s largest waterfront commercial developments if approved.

Pakistan Maritime Sector Expansion Plans

The latest development follows previous efforts by the ministry to attract private-sector participation. In November last year, authorities invited proposals from the business community for the development of the same 140-acre KPT site through a joint venture model.

The government has also announced broader maritime sector ambitions. Earlier, Chaudhry stated that the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) plans to expand its fleet significantly.

Furthermore, he indicated that the target of increasing the fleet to 30 vessels should be achieved within a year rather than over three years. Therefore, the Maritime District project forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime and logistics capabilities.

Karachi Maritime District Investment Potential

The proposed Maritime District could serve as a catalyst for commercial growth along Karachi’s waterfront. In addition, the development may generate employment opportunities and support urban modernization efforts.

While the project remains in its exploratory phase, stakeholders are assessing its long-term economic potential. If regulatory approvals are secured, the initiative could become a landmark investment project for Pakistan’s maritime sector and waterfront development landscape.