GPCCI Elects New Executive Committee for 2026–28 Term

New leadership to focus on business development, B2B networking, trade, investment and stronger Pakistan-Germany commercial ties

KARACHI: The German-Pakistani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) has announced its newly elected Executive Committee for the 2026–28 term, marking the beginning of a new leadership period focused on strengthening business and commercial ties between Pakistan and Germany.

The chamber congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and Executive Committee members and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to the organisation’s future objectives.

Under the new leadership, GPCCI aims to further expand its role in promoting business development, B2B networking, trade and investment, as well as commercial and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The chamber said the new term would focus on creating stronger opportunities for businesses from Pakistan and Germany to connect, explore partnerships and develop mutually beneficial commercial relationships.

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GPCCI also expressed its commitment to supporting meaningful engagement between the business communities of both countries.

The chamber acknowledged the continued engagement of the German Embassy Islamabad, German Consulate General Karachi and Pakistan Embassy Germany in supporting Pakistan-Germany relations.

The new Executive Committee is expected to lead GPCCI through the 2026–28 term with a focus on expanding business networks and strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

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