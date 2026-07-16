Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will meet for the first time on the pitch in the World Cup final, nearly two decades after an iconic childhood photo brought their stories together.

Messi vs Yamal will become one of football’s most memorable storylines when Argentina face Spain in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, marking the first competitive meeting between Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The final will bring together two generations of football greatness. Messi, now 39, remains one of the sport’s most celebrated players, while 19-year-old Yamal has emerged as one of football’s brightest young stars after his rapid rise with Barcelona and Spain.

Their connection, however, began long before either could have imagined sharing the world’s biggest football stage.

In 2007, a 20-year-old Messi took part in a charity photoshoot organised by Catalan newspaper Sport and UNICEF at Barcelona’s Camp Nou. During the event, he posed with a five-month-old baby who had won a family raffle. That baby was Lamine Yamal.

The photographs, captured by Spanish photographer Joan Monfort, remained largely unnoticed until 2024, when Yamal’s father shared one on social media with the caption, “The beginning of two legends.” The images quickly went viral as Yamal helped Spain win UEFA Euro 2024.

Monfort described the remarkable connection as “a miracle of destiny” and said he only realised the baby’s identity years later after seeing the photograph online.

Recalling the photoshoot, Monfort said Messi appeared shy and uncertain while holding the infant, but soon adapted to the situation with his usual professionalism. He also remembered Yamal as a cheerful baby whose mother, Sheila Ebana, helped during the session.

Since then, both players have carved extraordinary careers.

By the age of 19, Messi had already won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona while scoring 11 senior goals. Yamal has enjoyed an even faster rise, winning three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Euro 2024, while scoring more than 50 goals before his 20th birthday.

Yamal, whose full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighbourhood in Mataró near Barcelona. He has often celebrated goals by making the “304” hand gesture, a tribute to his hometown’s postcode.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Yamal has repeatedly praised his parents for overcoming financial hardship to support his football dream, saying he could never repay the sacrifices they made for his career.

For Monfort, Sunday’s final represents the perfect ending to a story that began nearly 20 years ago inside Barcelona’s dressing room.

Although he hopes to see both players succeed, he admitted the occasion leaves him emotionally divided as a lifelong Barcelona supporter.

The World Cup final now offers football fans the chance to witness one of the game’s greatest legends face the player many believe could eventually inherit his place at the top of world football.

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