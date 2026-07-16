Paigham-e-Aman: NPAC Delegation Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Harmony During Karachi Visit

National Paigham-e-Aman Committee meets the Governor of Sindh and Jamia-tur-Rasheed leadership to promote interfaith dialogue, national unity and constitutional values.

Paigham-e-Aman remained at the centre of discussions as a high-level delegation of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee (NPAC) visited Karachi and held separate meetings with the Governor of Sindh and the leadership of Jamia-tur-Rasheed to strengthen religious harmony, national unity, constitutional values and peaceful coexistence.

Led by NPAC Coordinator Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the delegation discussed initiatives aimed at promoting interfaith harmony, inter-sect dialogue, modern education and collective efforts to counter extremism, hate speech and anti-state narratives through education and constructive engagement.

During the meeting, the Governor of Sindh welcomed the delegation and stressed that Pakistan’s strength lies in national unity, constitutional supremacy and mutual respect among followers of different faiths and schools of thought. He said dialogue, tolerance and respect for diversity remain essential to resolving differences and protecting the country’s social fabric.

The Governor also emphasised that education, awareness and continuous dialogue are the most effective tools for defeating extremist and anti-state narratives. He called for equipping young people with constitutional values, responsible citizenship and a positive national outlook.

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The NPAC delegation briefed the Governor on its nationwide campaigns that bring together religious scholars, minority representatives, educational institutions, civil society organisations and youth to promote peace, tolerance and social cohesion. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between government institutions, religious leaders, universities, seminaries, the media and civil society to reinforce national unity.

Later, the delegation visited Jamia-tur-Rasheed Karachi, where Maulana Abdul Rahim, Rector of Jamia-tur-Rasheed and Vice Chancellor of Al-Ghazali University, welcomed the participants.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Abdul Rahim said he had long hoped to see representatives of different schools of thought, religions and minority communities come together under one roof to promote peace, mutual respect and unity. He stressed that while differences of opinion are natural, every community must respect the religious beliefs and sacred personalities of others.

He said Jamia-tur-Rasheed has consistently encouraged dialogue among scholars, minority representatives and civil society members to strengthen understanding and cooperation for the country’s progress.

Highlighting the institution’s educational model, Maulana Abdul Rahim said Jamia-tur-Rasheed and Al-Ghazali University successfully combine traditional Islamic scholarship with modern education by offering O Level, A Level, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes alongside religious studies. He described the integrated model as an important contribution to Pakistan’s intellectual and economic development.

Speaking at the event, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the committee’s primary objective is to strengthen unity, peace and brotherhood across the Muslim Ummah. He noted that growing conflicts across the Muslim world have made unity and dialogue more important than ever.

Ashrafi also urged followers of every school of thought to remain committed to their own beliefs while respecting the beliefs and sacred personalities of others. He described this principle as the core message of Paigham-e-Aman.

Quoting Justice (R) Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, he said Pakistan’s Constitution is among the most Islamic constitutions in the Muslim world and urged citizens to uphold constitutional values, strengthen state institutions and preserve national unity.

He also paid tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the country’s martyrs, praising their sacrifices in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

Scholars from different schools of thought, religious leaders and representatives of minority communities also addressed the gathering. They unanimously endorsed the messages of interfaith harmony, constitutional supremacy, peaceful coexistence and national unity while stressing that dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve differences.

The participants agreed to expand the outreach of Paigham-e-Pakistan and Paigham-e-Aman through seminaries, universities, educational institutions and youth platforms to counter extremism, sectarianism, hate speech and anti-state propaganda through education, dialogue and constitutional principles.

The visit concluded with a special prayer for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, stability, sovereignty, interfaith harmony and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

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