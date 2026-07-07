July 7, 2026

Mental Health: Ziauddin University Holds Workshop to Strengthen Journalists’ Psychological Resilience

Web Desk July 7, 2026

The workshop equipped media professionals with practical strategies to manage stress, build resilience and support mental well-being in high-pressure reporting environments.

Prof. Dr. Jamshed Ahmed addresses journalists during a mental health and psychological resilience workshop at Ziauddin University in Karachi.

Journalists participate in Ziauddin University's mental health workshop in collaboration with the Karachi Editors Club.

Mental Health took centre stage as Ziauddin University organised a specialised workshop for journalists in Karachi to promote psychological well-being and resilience among media professionals. The event, held in collaboration with the Karachi Editors Club, focused on helping reporters cope with the emotional and psychological challenges of working in demanding news environments.

Titled “Protecting the Mind Behind the News: Building Psychological Resilience in Journalism,” the workshop was led by Prof. Dr. Jamshed Ahmed, psychologist at Ziauddin University. He shared practical techniques for managing stress, strengthening emotional resilience and maintaining mental well-being while working under constant pressure.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about the psychological impact of journalism, encourage healthy coping strategies and equip reporters with skills to manage stress while covering challenging assignments.

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Amir Shahzad, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Ziauddin University, said journalists play a vital role in informing society, often while working under difficult conditions. He stressed that safeguarding their mental well-being is just as important as enhancing their professional capabilities. He added that the university hopes such initiatives will promote greater awareness and encourage a culture that values psychological health within the media community.

Karachi Editors Club President Mubasher Mir welcomed the initiative and said journalists frequently work under intense pressure. He noted that open discussions on mental health are essential for building a healthier and more resilient media industry.

General Secretary of the Karachi Editors Club, Manzar Naqvi, also emphasised the importance of regular awareness programmes that provide journalists with practical tools to manage workplace stress and emotional challenges.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing participants to share their experiences and seek expert guidance. Prof. Dr. Jamshed Ahmed later distributed certificates to participants in recognition of their involvement in the programme.

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