Inland Water Transport: FPCCI Urges Investment to Cut Business Costs and Boost Economic Growth

Business leaders say developing inland waterways from Attock to Karachi could lower logistics costs, attract investment and strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness.

Inland Water Transport could become a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, business leaders said during a high-level session hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi. The event highlighted the sector’s potential to reduce logistics costs, create investment opportunities and improve the country’s global competitiveness.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh chaired the session, titled “Inland Water Management and Business Opportunities,” at Federation House. The discussion featured a detailed presentation by water expert Commodore Naeem Sarfraz, who outlined the strategic, commercial and economic potential of developing inland waterways across Pakistan.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said expanding inland water transport is in the national economic interest because it offers significant business opportunities across multiple sectors. He stressed that countries around the world are benefiting from the efficient use of their natural resources and said Pakistan should adopt a similar approach to strengthen its economy.

He proposed developing an inland water transport network stretching from Attock to Karachi, describing it as a practical and efficient system that could support trade, improve connectivity and reduce transportation expenses.

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FPCCI Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), S. M. Tanveer, said the sector presents substantial opportunities for private investment and entrepreneurship. He noted that Pakistan’s heavy dependence on road transport has increased logistics costs for businesses, with road freight volumes reaching around 239 billion tonnes.

Tanveer said shifting freight to inland waterways could reduce logistics costs by up to ten times compared with road transport and by up to three times compared with rail transport, making businesses more competitive and improving overall supply chain efficiency.

During the session, Commodore Naeem Sarfraz said some east-to-west commercial operations have already begun, while north-to-south operations could be launched in the near future with the support of relevant stakeholders. He said coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors would be essential for the successful expansion of inland waterways.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Maggo said encouraging private investment is now a priority. He added that FPCCI will actively support its members in exploring opportunities in the inland water transport sector and pointed to Bangladesh as a successful regional example of how inland waterways can contribute to economic development.

FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Sindh, Abdul Mohamin Khan, said expanding inland water transport could significantly lower the overall cost of doing business in Pakistan and provide much-needed economic relief for industries.

Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said rising freight charges remain a major challenge for businesses. He noted that transporting goods by road can cost up to Rs11 per kilogram, making investment in alternative transport infrastructure increasingly important for Pakistan’s long-term economic sustainability.

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