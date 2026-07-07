Burhan Wani: Karachi Press Club Hosts Conference Marking 10th Death Anniversary

Speakers called for dialogue, respect for international law and attention to the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the event.

Burhan Wani was the focus of a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. Representatives of political parties, including MQM Pakistan, attended the event and discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the press conference, speakers highlighted concerns about the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated calls for sustainable peace, justice and dialogue. They also referred to the internationally recognised principle of self-determination in the context of the Kashmir dispute and stressed the importance of resolving the issue through peaceful means and in accordance with international law.

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Representing MQM Pakistan, a party representative expressed support for the communiqué issued at the conference and endorsed the position presented during the event. Participants emphasised that meaningful dialogue and diplomatic engagement remain essential for achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Kashmir issue.

The speakers urged the international community to encourage dialogue and uphold international legal principles while supporting efforts aimed at promoting regional peace, stability and respect for human rights.

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