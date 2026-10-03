YKP Foundation hosts the URAAN-E-AI National IT and Artificial Intelligence Seminar 2026

YKP Foundation brings more than 500 students and educators together in Karachi to explore AI, digital innovation and future career opportunities

KARACHI: YKP Foundation, under its Pakistan Digital Flight initiative, organised the “URAAN-E-AI Pakistan Digital Flight National IT & Artificial Intelligence Seminar 2026” at DHA Suffa University, bringing together more than 500 students, teachers and professors.

The seminar focused on the future of artificial intelligence, digital innovation and emerging technologies. It also highlighted career opportunities and the skills young people need to succeed in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Students Receive Marka-e-Haq Gold Medals

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of 19 talented students with the Marka-e-Haq Gold Medal.

The organisers also presented the Marka-e-Haq AI Leadership Award to distinguished personalities in recognition of their contributions and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence.

The event featured expert speakers and a panel discussion covering AI, emerging technologies, digital careers and future skills. The sessions provided students with an opportunity to learn about developments shaping the technology sector.

Prominent Guests Attend Seminar

MPA Saima Agha, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, attended the seminar as Chief Guest.

Other prominent guests included Brigadier (retd.) Dr Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Vice Chancellor of DHA Suffa University; Sabi, Chairperson of YKP Foundation; Azhar Zia, Vice President of YKP Foundation; Zahid Kirani; Lubna Khalid; Farhat Agha; Junaid Khan; Shahbaz Khan; Beyond Tahir; Imran Batada; Azam Mughal; Ahmed Rauf Essa; Jameel-ur-Rehman; Prof Sadiq Ali Khan; Rehan Allahwala; Ahmer Pasha; Erum Tariq; Raja Haris and Arsh Ali.

YKP Highlights Youth Digital Empowerment

The seminar reflected YKP Foundation’s focus on empowering young people through education, technology and innovation.

The Pakistan Digital Flight initiative aims to create greater awareness of emerging technologies while connecting students with opportunities in the digital economy. The organisers said such programmes can help young people develop skills and prepare for changing career opportunities.

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