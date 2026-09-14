Trump Rejects Calls to Slow AI Development, Citing US-China Competition

Donald Trump defends rapid AI development as US researchers and technology leaders debate artificial intelligence risks.

President Donald Trump has rejected calls for greater caution over artificial intelligence, describing critics as “very negative forces” and arguing that the United States must maintain its lead over China.

Speaking to reporters at his golf course in Ireland on Sunday, Trump was asked whether the AI industry should slow development or face tighter regulation.

“We’re leading China in AI,” Trump said. He added that the United States is the world’s most sophisticated country and argued that maintaining its technological advantage is essential.

Trump Defends Rapid AI Development

Trump said concerns about AI risks had been exaggerated. However, he acknowledged that safeguards could still be introduced as the technology develops.

The debate has intensified in Washington after two Anthropic researchers warned that increasingly capable AI systems could potentially pose an existential threat to humanity.

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Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has generally supported the AI industry during his second term. Major technology companies and executives have also backed several of his initiatives.

AI Safety Debate Gains Momentum

The Pentagon has separately raised concerns about risks linked to Anthropic’s AI model. As a result, the debate over how quickly companies should develop advanced systems has become more prominent.

Some technology executives have called for a slower approach. They argue that additional time could help researchers address safety concerns before AI systems become significantly more powerful.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposed a three-step framework on Saturday to moderate AI development and manage emerging risks.

Furthermore, the proposal received support from several prominent technology executives, including Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

US-China Competition Complicates Regulation

Amodei said on Sunday that competition between American and Chinese AI companies could make efforts to establish development limits more difficult.

The United States and China are competing for leadership in advanced artificial intelligence. Therefore, companies and policymakers face pressure to balance technological progress with safety measures.

Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who resigned before issuing warnings about AI risks, called for greater international coordination.

In particular, Coxon warned that an unchecked AI race between the United States and China could create serious risks.

Washington Faces a Difficult Balance

The debate now centres on how governments can encourage AI innovation without ignoring potential dangers.

Trump has made maintaining US technological leadership a priority. At the same time, researchers and some industry leaders want stronger safeguards around increasingly capable AI systems.

The disagreement highlights a growing policy challenge. The United States wants to stay ahead in a strategic technology race, while experts continue to debate how much oversight is needed.

For now, the administration appears focused on maintaining America’s competitive advantage while leaving room for additional safeguards as AI development accelerates.

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