PAAPAM Seeks PM Meeting Over Draft Auto Policy 2026-31

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has approached Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an urgent meeting on the draft Auto & Auto Parts Policy 2026-31.

The association wants to present industry concerns and proposals before the government finalises the policy.

PAAPAM welcomed the prime minister’s directive for a high-level committee to conduct a clause-by-clause review of the draft. However, it warned that finalising the policy without meaningful industry consultation could affect domestic manufacturing, employment, localisation and industrial self-reliance.

PAAPAM Calls for Industry Consultation

The association urged the government to share the revised draft with industry stakeholders before sending it to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the federal cabinet.

PAAPAM said automotive manufacturers and allied industries have technical and practical experience that could help improve the policy framework.

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The association also stressed the importance of a policy that supports industrial growth and the long-term sustainability of Pakistan’s automotive ecosystem.

Association Seeks Direct Meeting With PM

PAAPAM leadership requested an early meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss its concerns and recommendations directly.

The association wants the meeting before the review committee completes its deliberations and submits the draft to the cabinet.

PAAPAM said timely consultation would allow the government to consider industry input before making final decisions on the five-year automotive policy.

The proposed Auto & Auto Parts Policy 2026-31 is expected to shape the future direction of Pakistan’s automotive manufacturing sector, including localisation, investment, employment and the development of domestic parts production.

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