The Stevie Awards continue to recognize global expertise in business innovation and leadership. This year, Syed Kashif Rafi has secured another significant appointment that highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in international evaluation platforms.

Moreover, Syed Kashif Rafi has been appointed for the fourth consecutive year as a judge for The Stevie Awards. He will serve on the AI, Technology & Sustainability Awards Judging Committee for the 2026 American Business Awards®, a flagship program of The Stevie Awards.

Syed Kashif Rafi and Stevie Awards

The appointment reflects continued international recognition of Syed Kashif Rafi’s expertise in artificial intelligence, sustainability, emerging technologies, and strategic leadership.

Furthermore, his role involves evaluating nominations submitted by organizations, entrepreneurs, and innovators from various sectors. These nominations reportedly showcase excellence in AI-driven transformation, digital innovation, and sustainable business practices.

As a result, the judging process helps identify projects and leaders creating measurable impact across industries.

Stevie Awards Focus on AI Innovation

The Stevie Awards program has increasingly emphasized artificial intelligence and technology-driven transformation. Consequently, judges with expertise in these fields play a critical role in the evaluation process.

According to the announcement, Syed Kashif Rafi will assess entries related to AI innovation, sustainability initiatives, and technology leadership. His participation reflects the growing importance of responsible innovation in modern business environments.

Additionally, the committee will review projects that demonstrate scalable and meaningful outcomes for organizations and communities.

Syed Kashif Rafi Highlights Sustainability Impact

Commenting on the appointment, Syed Kashif Rafi stated that serving as a judge for the fourth consecutive year is an honor.

He stated, “The convergence of AI, technology, and sustainability is redefining industries at an unprecedented pace.” He further noted that he looks forward to recognizing organizations and leaders creating meaningful, scalable, and responsible impact globally.

Therefore, his comments underscore the increasing connection between technological advancement and sustainable development strategies worldwide.

Leadership Roles Across Multiple Organizations

Syed Kashif Rafi currently holds several leadership and advisory positions across academia, business, and professional organizations.

He serves as Managing Director of Rapido. In addition, he is Registrar and Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities at ILMA University.

Furthermore, he is a Member of the AI Committee at P@SHA. He also contributes as a Member and Mentor at the American Marketing Association.

Alongside these responsibilities, he serves as Executive Director – Strategy and Partnerships at Narrativez. These roles reportedly strengthen his involvement in innovation, marketing, technology governance, and sustainability initiatives.

Pakistan Representation in Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards appointment also highlights the growing representation of Pakistani professionals in global evaluative forums.

Meanwhile, international organizations continue to seek experts who can assess innovation, technology governance, and sustainable business impact. Syed Kashif Rafi’s continued involvement demonstrates how Pakistani professionals are contributing to discussions shaping the future of AI and business leadership.

As global industries evolve, such appointments may further strengthen Pakistan’s visibility in international innovation and sustainability conversations.

American Business Awards Recognition

The 2026 American Business Awards® remains one of the most recognized business awards programs under The Stevie Awards umbrella.

Consequently, the selection of experienced judges is essential to maintaining the credibility and quality of the evaluation process. Syed Kashif Rafi’s fourth consecutive appointment reflects confidence in his expertise and professional judgment.

Therefore, his continued participation reinforces the importance of diverse international perspectives in recognizing excellence across AI, technology, and sustainability sectors.