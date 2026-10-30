Maryam Nawaz Launches Rs1.995 Trillion PIVOT Plan to Boost Punjab’s Economy

Maryam Nawaz launches the PIVOT Plan to attract investment, expand exports and create jobs across Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched the province’s PIVOT Economic Transformation Plan 2026–29, a three-year programme envisaging investment of Rs1,995.3 billion to strengthen industry, expand exports and create employment.

The plan targets an additional $6.8 billion in exports, 162,000 new direct jobs and improved livelihoods for more than one million people.

The investment framework includes Rs1,089 billion in public investment and Rs906 billion in expected private-sector investment. The Punjab cabinet approved the programme’s key features on October 19, ahead of its formal launch on October 30.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said Punjab needed a new growth model driven by industry, innovation, value addition and exports.

She said the government wanted to create conditions in which businesses could invest confidently, industries could expand and people could access better employment opportunities.

Business Leaders and International Partners Attend

The launch brought together prominent business figures, financial sector leaders, diplomats and representatives of international development organisations.

Those attending included industrialists Mian Mansha, Arif Habib, Fawad Mukhtar, Ziad Bashir and Osman Khalid Waheed.

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State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad represented the financial sector alongside senior executives from commercial banks and financial institutions.

Foreign ambassadors, diplomatic representatives and officials from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and United Nations organisations also attended.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, provincial ministers, administrative secretaries and district focal officers were among the government representatives.

Addressing investors, Maryam Nawaz said Punjab welcomed investment and would work to facilitate businesses.

She emphasised that the government would support enterprise while industry would lead economic growth.

Rs300 Billion Concessional Financing for Businesses

Concessional financing forms a central part of the PIVOT framework.

Through the Strategic Trade Enhancement Programme (STEP), the government plans to provide Rs300 billion in financing at interest rates ranging from zero to five per cent for eligible commercial categories.

The programme aims to help businesses access lower-cost capital for expansion, subject to its terms and conditions.

The overall investment framework combines public funding with expected private-sector participation. The government aims to encourage industrialists to invest in new technology, expand production and improve export competitiveness.

Maryam Nawaz said sustainable economic growth required a strong industrial base and a partnership between government and private enterprise.

Rs753.7 Billion Allocated for Industrial Development

The plan directs Rs753.7 billion towards strengthening Punjab’s industrial sector, supporting value addition and improving export competitiveness.

The government has earmarked Rs50 billion for solar installations and battery energy storage systems. Another Rs50 billion will support machinery duty reimbursements to encourage manufacturers to upgrade factories and adopt modern technology.

PIVOT covers key manufacturing sectors, including garments and textiles, sports goods, leather and footwear, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, fans, cutlery, steel and ceramics.

The programme also envisages modern testing laboratories, certification facilities and plug-and-play industrial infrastructure.

These facilities aim to help manufacturers meet international quality and compliance standards and gain access to export markets.

Maryam Nawaz said industries must focus on producing higher-value goods and competing in international markets. She stressed the need for modern technology, reliable energy and accessible financing.

Four Agro-Processing Parks Planned

PIVOT also aims to move Punjab’s agriculture sector towards higher-value processing and export-oriented production.

The government plans to establish four specialised agro-processing parks in Sargodha, Khanewal, Okara and Bhakkar.

These facilities will support food processing, reduce post-harvest losses and connect farmers with higher-value supply chains.

The agricultural programme includes wheat value enhancement and measures to improve the quality and market access of citrus, potato and mango products.

It also envisages export financing for horticulture and floriculture, along with dedicated horticulture authorities in 20 districts.

Other initiatives will support livestock, dairy, aquaculture, halal meat and milk value chains to improve productivity and develop export opportunities.

Skills Training for More Than 400,000 People

The three-year plan places a strong emphasis on workforce development.

It targets training for 402,060 people in skills aligned with industry requirements and emerging commercial sectors.

The programme aims to narrow the gap between vocational education and workplace needs. Its training priorities include modern manufacturing, technology-oriented enterprises and other growing industries.

Maryam Nawaz said young people needed practical skills suited to future employment opportunities.

She stressed that training should lead to jobs, entrepreneurship and improved livelihoods.

Tourism and Digital Services Included in Plan

Beyond manufacturing and agriculture, PIVOT includes measures to develop tourism and digital services.

The government plans to upgrade tourism infrastructure, improve visitor facilities and encourage private investment in hospitality and related services.

The programme also seeks to expand digital business operations. Through its E-Biz initiative, the government aims to digitise 300 public administrative services.

It also plans to bring 2,000 businesses onto e-commerce platforms.

Other proposed reforms cover labour laws, public-private partnerships and industrial land leases across nine productive economic sectors.

Maryam Nawaz said investors should be able to focus on building businesses rather than navigating unnecessary administrative hurdles.

Central Monitoring System to Track Progress

The Punjab government plans to establish a central governance structure to oversee PIVOT’s implementation.

A PIVOT Board, chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on behalf of the chief minister, will provide strategic oversight.

A dedicated secretariat in the Planning and Development Department will coordinate implementation. A separate PIVOT cell will operate within the Chief Secretary’s Office.

Deputy commissioners will serve as district-level focal persons.

The government will monitor progress through a central PIVOT Dashboard and an Industry Scorecard. These systems will track milestones, performance indicators and departmental responsibilities.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman outlined the implementation arrangements and said the concept would become operational within six months.

Maryam Nawaz said the government would measure progress against clear targets and assess results regularly.

Arif Habib Announces Commercial Tower Project

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said PIVOT aimed to position the government as a facilitator while the private sector drove economic expansion.

During the launch, real estate developer Arif Habib announced plans to construct what he described as Pakistan’s tallest commercial tower at Lahore CBD One.

The announcement highlighted private-sector investment interest at the event.

PIVOT sets out a three-year framework for expanding industrial capacity, attracting investment, increasing exports and developing workforce skills.

The government’s targets will depend on the successful implementation of its financing, infrastructure and business reform measures.

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