First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari attends the Mango Diplomacy Fest in Karachi to promote Pakistan's premium mango exports.

First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari attends Karachi event as diplomats, exporters and business leaders promote Pakistan’s agricultural exports through cultural diplomacy.

Karachi: Pakistan highlighted its world-famous mangoes through Mango Diplomacy at a high-profile event in Karachi. Diplomats, government officials, exporters, and business leaders attended the festival. The event promoted agricultural exports and strengthened international partnerships through cultural engagement.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the festival with the Government of Sindh, the All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), and Marriott Karachi. The event celebrated Pakistan’s premium mango varieties and showcased the country’s export potential.

First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Pakistan Promotes Economic and Cultural Diplomacy

Director General of the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office Karachi, Muhammad Irfan Soomro, described the festival as a celebration of Pakistan’s agricultural excellence.

He said Pakistan’s mangoes enjoy global recognition for their quality, flavour, and diversity. He added that such events strengthen people-to-people ties, create new business opportunities, and improve Pakistan’s international image.

Soomro also reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to connecting diplomats, exporters, businesses, and global partners to expand market access for Pakistani products.

Sindh Government Highlights Agricultural Potential

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called agriculture the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and culture.

He said every Pakistani mango reflects generations of hard work and farming excellence. He highlighted popular varieties, including Sindhri, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Langra, and Dusehri, which continue to earn international recognition.

The chief minister said cultural events help strengthen friendships between nations. He added that shared traditions and hospitality remain important tools of diplomacy.

Support for Farmers and Export Growth

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s support for farmers.

He said the government will encourage modern farming methods, improve infrastructure, strengthen value chains, and raise quality standards. These measures will help Pakistani agricultural products compete more effectively in global markets.

He thanked First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari for attending the festival and praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting stronger cooperation between diplomats, government institutions, and the business community.

Festival Celebrates Pakistan’s Mango Industry

Participants discussed the importance of expanding agricultural exports and improving access to international markets.

They said Pakistan’s mango industry creates jobs, supports thousands of farmers, and contributes to export-led economic growth. They also highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening Pakistan’s global image.

Lucky Draw and Closing Ceremony

The festival included a lucky draw sponsored by Turkish Airlines and Polani Travels. Winners received complimentary international air tickets.

First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari presented commemorative shields to distinguished participants for promoting Pakistan’s agricultural exports and international cooperation.

Marriott Karachi General Manager Raza Abbas delivered the vote of thanks. Organisers concluded the event with a ceremonial cake-cutting.

The Mango Diplomacy Fest reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding agricultural exports, strengthening global partnerships, and showcasing the country’s rich farming heritage.

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