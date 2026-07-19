Ukraine says one of the largest ballistic attacks on Kyiv since the war began comes as both sides intensify long-range strikes.

Kyiv Attack intensified the conflict on Sunday after Russia launched a large-scale barrage of ballistic missiles and drones on the Ukrainian capital, killing one person and injuring at least 14 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault as “one of the most massive ballistic attacks on Kyiv” since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 41 missiles, including Iskander ballistic missiles and hypersonic Zircon missiles, along with 125 attack drones. Air defence systems intercepted 18 missiles and 108 drones, officials said.

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The overnight assault damaged residential and commercial buildings across several districts of Kyiv.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the attacks struck a supermarket, a student dormitory and several other buildings. Emergency crews also battled major fires at two warehouses.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said Russia had dramatically increased its aerial campaign over the past week.

He said Russian forces launched about 1,450 strike drones, more than 1,640 guided bombs and 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine during the past seven days.

The latest bombardment followed a series of Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia.

Officials in Russia’s Stavropol region said a Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire at an industrial park.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones struck two warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, causing major fires and multiple casualties.

Russian authorities said seven people died and 25 were injured at a Wildberries warehouse in Tambov, while another strike on a warehouse in Elektrostal, near Moscow, killed one person and injured 37 others.

On Saturday, Zelensky said Ukraine’s long-range operations were a direct response to Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine has also stepped up strikes on Russia’s energy sector in recent weeks.

Kyiv claims its drone campaign has disabled nearly 43 per cent of Russia’s oil-refining capacity, although independent verification of that figure remains unavailable.

Ukraine maintains that Russian oil and gas facilities are legitimate military targets because energy exports help finance Moscow’s war effort.

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