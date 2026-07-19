Smoke rises after US and Iranian military strikes escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Washington launches fresh air strikes on Iranian military facilities after deadly attack on US troops, while Iran responds with drone attacks on American bases in Kuwait.

US-Iran Conflict intensified on Saturday after the United States launched another wave of air strikes against Iranian military targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate with drone attacks on American bases in Kuwait.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said its forces struck Iran’s coastal surveillance systems, air defence facilities and military assets linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Centcom, the operation aimed to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and punish IRGC units allegedly responsible for the missile and drone attack that killed two US service members in Jordan on Friday.

Iranian state media reported that the strikes hit Qeshm Island, a strategic location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran’s military launched what it described as large-scale drone attacks on Camp Udairi and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

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The latest exchange marked the eighth consecutive night of military action between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of a preliminary ceasefire reached in June.

Earlier on Saturday, Centcom confirmed that two US service members were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan. Another American service member remains missing.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen troops, writing on X: “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

The latest casualties raised the US military death toll in the conflict to 16, following the confirmation that a missing US Navy pilot had died earlier this month.

Iran’s Health Ministry said US air strikes over the past three weeks have killed at least 50 people and injured more than 500 across the country.

The conflict has also drawn international concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accused Iran of targeting civilian facilities after Kuwaiti authorities reported strikes on a power plant and a water desalination facility.

The United States rejected allegations that it targeted civilian infrastructure, insisting its military operations focused solely on military objectives and logistical facilities.

Under international law, attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited unless those facilities are being used for military purposes.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated rapidly since a preliminary peace agreement collapsed in early July. US President Donald Trump declared the agreement “over” after accusing Iran of violating its commitments.

Late on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating the agreement, saying Washington’s actions had destroyed any remaining trust in its commitments.

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