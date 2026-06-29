KW&SC Budget: Karachi Water Corporation Approves Rs54.38 Billion Financial Plan for FY 2026–27

Corporation adopts SAP-based financial management system as part of wider governance, transparency and service delivery reforms.

Karachi, 29 June 2026 — The KW&SC Budget for the Financial Year 2026–27 has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC), with a total allocation of Rs54.38 billion, marking a major step in financial reform and institutional modernisation.

The approved financial plan was prepared under the supervision of the Corporation’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and introduces a more transparent, performance-driven and structured approach to budgeting and resource management.

IRD Wing: Federal Ombudsman Renames Dispute Resolution Unit After Sardar Iqbal

A key development in this year’s budget is KW&SC’s transition from a traditional manual accounting framework to a fully integrated SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The move represents the first time in the Corporation’s history that budget implementation, financial oversight and procurement operations will function through a centralised digital platform.

Officials said the SAP-enabled system will provide real-time monitoring of expenditure, budget utilisation and procurement activities while strengthening internal controls and improving operational efficiency.

The Corporation expects the digital transition to enhance transparency and accountability and reduce the risk of financial irregularities through automated reporting and monitoring processes.

The financial plan also prioritises prudent debt management, rationalisation of internal expenditures and measures designed to reduce revenue leakages in an effort to improve long-term financial sustainability.

PIA Privatization: New Ownership Officially Takes Control of National Carrier

A significant share of the approved allocation has been dedicated to upgrading and expanding Karachi’s water supply infrastructure, carrying out emergency restoration of ageing sewerage networks and strengthening the Corporation’s capacity to respond more efficiently to public complaints.

Board members welcomed the financial strategy presented by the management and expressed confidence that professional financial leadership combined with SAP-based governance would improve institutional performance, reinforce fiscal discipline and strengthen public service delivery across Karachi.