Muhammad Waseem: Governor Sindh Pays Tribute During Condolence Visit

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi says the sacrifices made by martyrs remain a lasting national legacy and the State stands with their families.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi offers condolences to the family of Shaheed Muhammad Waseem.

Governor Sindh meets the family of martyred ASF Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem in Karachi.

Karachi, 29 June 2026 — Muhammad Waseem, the martyred Deputy Director of the Airport Security Force (ASF), was honoured by Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi during a condolence visit to his family residence in Karachi.

During the visit, the Governor met the late officer’s daughters, brothers, sisters and other family members and expressed his sympathy and solidarity with them. He also paid tribute to the officer’s service and sacrifice.

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Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country and the protection of citizens remain a source of pride for the nation. He said the sacrifices of martyrs are an invaluable national asset and their services will continue to be remembered.

The Governor added that the State would continue to stand beside the families of martyrs during times of grief and hardship and would not leave them alone.

He also offered prayers for Shaheed Muhammad Waseem, asking Almighty Allah to elevate his rank, grant him forgiveness and bless the bereaved family with patience and strength.

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