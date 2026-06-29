IRD Wing: Federal Ombudsman Renames Dispute Resolution Unit After Sardar Iqbal

Federal Ombudsman says the move recognises the origin of the IRD concept while reaffirming commitments to institutional reforms, accessibility and efficient complaint resolution.

Karachi, 29 June 2026 — The IRD Wing of the Federal Ombudsman institution will be renamed as the Sardar Iqbal Wing, Federal Ombudsman Naveed Kamran Baloch announced during a performance review meeting held at the Wafaqi Muhtasib Office in Karachi.

Addressing officials during the meeting, Mr Baloch said the decision recognises the contribution of Sardar Iqbal, who first proposed the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) concept in 1983. He said the renaming reflects the institution’s commitment to preserving initiatives that strengthened public service and dispute resolution mechanisms.

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The meeting reviewed departmental performance, complaint management and progress on decisions taken in earlier sessions. Regional offices from Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur presented updates on their activities and operational outcomes.

Mr Baloch expressed satisfaction with the performance of regional offices and acknowledged the progress made across different divisions.

Officials from the Mirpurkhas office informed the meeting that they had implemented all recommendations discussed previously and reported a 20% increase in registered cases.

During discussions on operational challenges, the Federal Ombudsman assured participants that logistics and recruitment concerns at the Sukkur office would receive attention. He also stressed the need to improve access for persons with disabilities and said structural and human resource matters remain key priorities.

Mr Baloch noted that administrative delays often create difficulties for citizens and said more people continue to approach the Ombudsman because of lengthy court proceedings.

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Highlighting broader institutional progress, he said the organisation is advancing in the right direction and emphasised the importance of strengthening systems that promote merit, accountability and the rule of law.