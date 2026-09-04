Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Lali’ Selected for BFI London Film Festival

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali has been selected for the BFI London Film Festival.

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali has secured another major international festival selection after being chosen for the 70th BFI London Film Festival.

The United Kingdom’s major film event will run from October 7 to 18. Meanwhile, Lali will screen at the Institute of Contemporary Arts on the festival’s opening day.

Khoosat announced the selection on Instagram after the festival revealed its programme. In addition, the filmmaker shared images from the official announcement.

“To be in this line-up, and to get to bring all the madness, music, colour, love and the many other crazy things of Lali to a global audience at the London Film Festival,” Khoosat wrote. He added that the film’s opening-day placement made the selection feel even more special.

Lali Joins the Festival’s ‘Laugh’ Strand

According to the official festival programme, Lali will screen as part of the festival’s “Laugh” strand.

This year’s event will present 251 features, shorts, series and immersive works from 88 countries. As a result, the London selection gives Lali another opportunity to reach an international audience.

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The film will screen at the Institute of Contemporary Arts. Moreover, its inclusion in the comedy-focused strand reflects the film’s unusual blend of humour, darkness and supernatural elements.

Lali Made History at Berlinale

The London selection follows an important milestone for Lali earlier this year.

The film had its world premiere at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival in February. It became the first fully Pakistani-produced feature film to screen at the Berlinale.

Khoosat co-wrote the film with Sundus Hashmi. Meanwhile, Khoosat Films produced the project in collaboration with Dubai-based Enso Studios.

The international festival journey has therefore become a significant chapter for the Pakistani production.

Mamya Shajaffar Leads a Dark Comedy

Lali follows Zeba, played by Mamya Shajaffar, a young woman facing a disturbing reputation.

Three of her suitors die under mysterious circumstances. Consequently, people label Zeba a “cursed bride”.

She is then pushed into an arranged marriage with Sajawal. He carries his own troubled past and has a facial birthmark.

The story uses this unusual setup to explore dark humour and supernatural themes. At the same time, the film blends comedy with elements of tragedy and mystery.

The ensemble cast also includes Channan Hanif, Rasti Farooq of Joyland and Churails star Meher Bano.

Film Earns More International Recognition

The BFI London Film Festival selection adds to a growing list of international recognition for Lali.

In April, the film received an honourable mention from the feature jury at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The jury praised its genre fluidity and visual richness.

That recognition followed the film’s Berlinale premiere. Now, its London screening will introduce the project to another major international festival audience.

Khoosat’s Strong International Festival Record

The latest selection also adds to Sarmad Khoosat’s wider record on the international film circuit.

His 2019 film Zindagi Tamasha was selected as Pakistan’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Furthermore, Khoosat produced Joyland, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. The film later became Pakistan’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

With Lali, Khoosat is now taking another Pakistani story to a major global festival.

For Pakistani cinema, the film’s continued presence at leading international events also highlights the growing reach of locally produced independent films.

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