The Khwarij were reportedly neutralized during separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan. The incidents took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Security Forces conducted targeted raids.

According to official reports, the Khwarij were linked to multiple terrorist activities in the region. The operations reflect ongoing counter-terror efforts under national security objectives.

Khwarij Operation In Dera Ismail Khan

Security Forces of Pakistan launched an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District following reported presence of Khwarij.

During the engagement, troops effectively targeted the location. After an intense exchange of fire, two Khwarij were reportedly neutralized.

Security Forces of Pakistan Intelligence Raid

The operation was carried out by Security Forces of Pakistan based on actionable intelligence. Officials stated that the Khwarij were actively involved in militant activities.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site. Security personnel secured the area after the operation concluded.

Mohmand District Khwarij Neutralization Operation

A second operation took place in Mohmand District, where another group of Khwarij was targeted.

In the ensuing exchange, two additional Khwarij were reportedly neutralized. The area was immediately cleared and secured by forces.

Recovered Weapons From Khwarij Locations

Security officials recovered weapons and ammunition from both locations. These materials are believed to have been used in previous incidents of violence.

Investigators are now analyzing the recovered equipment to trace further networks and support structures.

Pakistan Counter Terrorism Campaign Azm e Istehkam

The operations are part of the broader counter-terrorism campaign under “Azm e Istehkam” in Pakistan.

Authorities confirmed that sanitization operations will continue. The goal remains to eliminate remaining threats and strengthen regional stability.