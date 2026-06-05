Swiss forward Breel Embolo has received approval for his ESTA authorization, allowing him to travel to the United States after a visa review process.

Authorities confirmed the clearance this week, ending uncertainty surrounding his participation with the Switzerland national football team ahead of 2026 World Cup preparations.

The decision now allows Embolo to rejoin the squad and complete final training sessions without further disruption.

Swiss Federation Confirms Embolo ESTA Approval

Swiss football officials confirmed that U.S. authorities approved Embolo’s ESTA after completing additional embassy checks in Bern.

The federation said Embolo will join the national team on Friday evening, keeping Switzerland’s preparation schedule intact.

This approval removes last-minute concerns and ensures full squad availability.

Visa Delay Disrupts Switzerland Squad Preparation

Earlier in the week, Embolo’s visa delay prevented him from traveling with the team.

However, officials now confirm that U.S. authorities cleared his travel after completing the review process.

The federation stated that the final approval restores normal travel arrangements for the squad.

Legal Review Behind Embolo ESTA Assessment

Authorities linked the ESTA review to a 2018 incident in Basel involving Embolo.

Swiss courts later convicted him in 2023 for issuing multiple threats and imposed a suspended fine.

Swiss media reported that the case became final after no further appeal was filed, which triggered the U.S. re-evaluation process.

Switzerland Prepares for 2026 World Cup in USA

Switzerland will base its World Cup camp in San Diego during the tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The team will face Qatar in its opening Group B match, followed by fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada.

The squad will play matches in Santa Clara, Inglewood, and Vancouver during the group stage.

Embolo Strengthens Switzerland Attack Ahead of Tournament

Breel Embolo remains a key striker for Switzerland with 23 international goals and appearances in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

His return strengthens Switzerland’s attacking options and helps the coaching staff finalize tactical plans ahead of the tournament.