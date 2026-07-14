July 14, 2026

Khawaja Asif criticises Fazlur Rehman over remarks on soldiers’ sacrifices

Web Desk July 14, 2026

Defence minister says linking military sacrifices to salaries is unfair and hurts the families of fallen personnel.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks about the sacrifices of military personnel and responds to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responds to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's remarks.

Khawaja Asif has criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his remarks about military personnel, saying it is unfair to link the sacrifices of soldiers to their salaries.

In a statement, the defence minister described Mr Fazlur Rehman as a seasoned politician and respected religious leader, adding that greater care should be taken when choosing words on sensitive national issues.

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Mr Asif said no one sacrifices their life solely for a salary. He argued that military personnel lay down their lives because of their commitment to the country, their sense of duty, their beliefs and their dedication to protecting the nation.

He said differences over policies or methods are part of political debate, but such disagreements should not undermine the values of patriotism, sacrifice and service.

The minister added that Pakistan continues to face the threat of terrorism, with members of the armed forces, other security institutions and civilians continuing to lose their lives in the line of duty. He said describing those sacrifices as a consequence of employment or salary was not political criticism but an insensitive statement that could hurt the families of those who had lost loved ones.

Mr Asif also said the remarks had affected not only a national institution but also the emotions of thousands of martyrs, war veterans, widows and orphaned families.

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