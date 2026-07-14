Mirza Ikhtiar Baig signs condolence book for former Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig signs the condolence book at the Qatar Consulate in Karachi.

MNA pays tribute at the Consulate General of Qatar in Karachi following the death of the former Amir.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), signed the condolence book at the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Karachi following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Amir of Qatar.

Dr Baig expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late former Qatari ruler, offering sympathies to the government and people of Qatar during the mourning period.

The condolence book was signed in the presence of the Acting Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi, who received Dr Baig at the consulate.

The visit reflected the longstanding diplomatic ties and close relations between Pakistan and Qatar, with condolences extended in honour of the late former Amir’s legacy and contributions.

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