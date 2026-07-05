Khamenei Funeral: Millions Attend Tehran Prayers for Supreme Leader and Family

Mourners gather in Tehran for the funeral prayers of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials joined mourners in Tehran for the funeral prayers led by Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani.

Khamenei Funeral prayers were held in Tehran for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and four members of his family, drawing millions of mourners and the country’s top political and military leadership.

The funeral prayers took place at Tehran’s Mosalla Imam Khomeini, where Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani led the congregation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and large crowds attended the ceremony.

Turkish Investment: Pakistan Seeks Stronger Economic Partnerships Across Key Growth Sectors Today

Three of Ayatollah Khamenei’s sons — Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa Khamenei — were also present during the funeral prayers.

Senior military officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Ahmad Vahidi and Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, joined the gathering alongside other government representatives.

The funeral ceremony brought together millions of people in Tehran, reflecting the significance of the occasion for the country’s political and religious leadership.

Follow THE AZB