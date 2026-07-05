Turkish Investment: Pakistan Seeks Stronger Economic Partnerships Across Key Growth Sectors Today

Turkish Investment remains a top priority for Pakistan as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for greater cooperation across key economic sectors during the Pakistan-Turkiye Business Conference in Istanbul.

Dar said Pakistan is particularly seeking Turkish investment in energy, mining, minerals, power infrastructure, information technology, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, tourism and defence industries. He noted that these sectors offer significant opportunities for commercial growth, technology transfer, industrial modernisation and job creation.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has launched an ambitious programme of economic reforms under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve investor confidence, create a business-friendly environment and make it easier for local and foreign companies to invest in Pakistan.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital innovation, financial technology, advanced manufacturing and research partnerships. He said universities, research institutions and private businesses in both countries have strong potential to collaborate in these fields.

Dar described the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye as unique, saying the two countries have consistently supported each other on regional peace, humanitarian assistance and matters of national interest. He added that this long-standing political trust provides a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation.

He stressed that the next step is to transform the close political relationship into a stronger economic partnership. Dar said changing global trade patterns, technological advances, energy transitions and shifting supply chains make closer cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye more important than ever.

Highlighting the strategic location of both countries, Dar said Pakistan and Turkiye connect Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia, creating opportunities to expand regional trade and investment. He urged both nations to turn this geographical advantage into lasting economic benefits.

The foreign minister said economic diplomacy has become a key driver of national prosperity and called on embassies, investment agencies and business organisations from both countries to work more closely to promote trade, encourage investment and remove barriers facing businesses.

He also urged Pakistan and Turkiye to strengthen their economic partnership rather than simply react to changes in the global economy. Dar said closer cooperation would enable both countries to compete more effectively in international markets through innovation, shared expertise and stronger commercial ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reaffirmed their commitment to increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion during the visit. The two leaders discussed expanding investment and enhancing cooperation in special economic zones to deepen economic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

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