Kaukab Iqbal meet with Brigadier Malik Waqar Administrator Memon Hospital

KARACHI – Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP)/Adviser to President USPAK-TDC meeting with Brigadier Malik Waqar Administrator Memon Hospital Karachi at his office regarding Upcoming Mega Event 3rd Pakistan Health Care Summit will be held on 25th February at Marriott Hotel Karachi.
Heavy investment needed in water, transport, and waste management sector: Commissioner Karachi
KARACHI – Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Sahllwani has said that heavy investments in water, transportation and solid waste management sector of the city become a need of time. He was speaking to a gathering of industrialists arranged by the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Wednesday. President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, […]
FPCCI Delegation meet Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal
ISLAMABAD – FPCCI Delegation meet Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal. Delegation of FPCCI Vice President M. Ijaz Abbasi, Former Vice President Tariq Haleem, Qurban Ali, Atif Ikram Shaikh, Javed Iqbal, Malik Sohail called on honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB at NAB Headquarters, NAB spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim were also present.
Deal with IMF to stabilize the economy: Pakistan Economy Watch
KARACHI – Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said a deal with IMF will stabilize our economy which is facing problems, therefore, it should not be delayed. It welcomed increased remittances by 1.2 billion from July to March, expected reduction in trade deficit by six billion and access of 313 Pakistani products to the Chinese […]
