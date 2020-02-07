Kaukab Iqbal
BUSINESS

Kaukab Iqbal meet with Brigadier Malik Waqar Administrator Memon Hospital

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP)/Adviser to President USPAK-TDC meeting with Brigadier Malik Waqar Administrator Memon Hospital Karachi at his office regarding Upcoming Mega Event 3rd Pakistan Health Care Summit will be held on 25th February at Marriott Hotel Karachi.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

