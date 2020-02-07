Oxford University Press organizes workshops on resources for A-Level Physics and Chemistry

As a part of its regular teacher training and development program, Oxford University Press (OUP) organized workshops for teachers on ‘Achieving Success in Cambridge A-Level Physics’ and ‘Achieving Success in Cambridge A-Level Chemistry’ in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

The sessions were designed for teachers who wished to learn hands-on teaching strategies to help students succeed in the new Cambridge A-Level Physics and Chemistry syllabus. The workshops were based on the A level resources published by OUP which have been developed to equip students for assessment with focused exam guidance, support, and practice from Cambridge examiners.

The training imparted best practices to help students confidently progress to the next stage in their education with an academically rigorous yet accessible approach that develops problem-solving skills and contextualizes scientific concepts.

The workshop on A-Level Physicswas conducted by Kevin Lancaster who has 20 years’ experience of teaching GCSE and A-Level Physics in a variety of UK schools and colleges, many of these as Head of Department and a Principal Examiner. Kevin has also written exam papers for a variety of UK domestic and international specifications and delivered training internationally.

Mei Qi Chew led the workshop on A-Level Chemistry. She has been teaching Cambridge IGCSE® and A Level Chemistry for six years. She is currently teaching at United World College Changshu, China, and has been a CAIE Examiner for O Level and A Level Chemistry since 2015.

