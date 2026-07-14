Project Elevate aims to mentor more than 600 young Pakistanis over three years

Project Elevate will provide structured mentorship to more than 600 young Pakistanis after S&P Global Pakistan partnered with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad to launch a three-year leadership and career development initiative.

Announced in Islamabad on 13 July 2026, the programme will support three annual cohorts of around 200 participants each. It aims to help university students, early-career professionals, entrepreneurs and freelancers strengthen their professional skills, expand industry networks and prepare for opportunities in an increasingly competitive global economy.

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Participants will receive one-to-one and group mentoring from experienced professionals at S&P Global and TiE Islamabad. The initiative also includes corporate readiness training, leadership development, career workshops focused on financial services, technology and data analytics, and networking opportunities with senior executives and members of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial community.

Managing Director of S&P Global Pakistan, Mujeeb Zahur, described the programme as a long-term investment in Pakistan’s future workforce. He said the company aims to equip talented individuals with the knowledge, mentorship and professional exposure needed to create economic value in Pakistan and internationally.

Senior Regional People Advisor at S&P Global Pakistan, Atta Rehman, said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that people drive organisational success. He added that Project Elevate seeks to build participants’ skills, confidence and professional networks that continue to support their careers beyond the programme.

According to S&P Global Pakistan, the initiative supports the company’s wider commitment to developing future leaders by expanding access to learning opportunities, leadership training and professional resources in a rapidly changing global workplace.

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