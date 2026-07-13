July 14, 2026

Diplomatic Relations: Honorary Consul General Fazal Karim Dada Bhai Hosts Farewell Dinner for Malaysian and Iraqi Envoys

Web Desk July 14, 2026

Governor Sindh, diplomats and business leaders gather in Karachi to honour the outgoing Consuls General of Malaysia and Iraq for their diplomatic contributions.

Governor Sindh, diplomats and distinguished guests attend a farewell dinner hosted by Honorary Consul General Fazal Karim Dada Bhai to honour the outgoing Consuls General of Malaysia and Iraq in Karachi.

Honorary Consul General Fazal Karim Dada Bhai hosts a farewell dinner for the outgoing Malaysian and Iraqi Consuls General in Karachi.

Diplomatic Relations were celebrated in Karachi as Honorary Consul General of Côte d’Ivoire Fazal Karim Dada Bhai hosted a farewell dinner in honour of the outgoing Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardynata Ahmad, and Consul General of Iraq, Mehr Majid Jejan.

The ceremony brought together Governor of Sindh Nihal Hashmi, diplomats from several countries, senior government officials, political leaders, members of the business community and prominent representatives of civil society.

Welcoming the guests, Fazal Karim Dada Bhai praised the diplomatic services of both outgoing envoys and acknowledged their contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and their respective countries.

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He said the diplomats would return home with lasting memories of Pakistan’s hospitality, friendship and goodwill, while expressing confidence that the strong relationships established during their tenure would continue to flourish.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi commended the outgoing diplomats for their services and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening friendly relations with countries around the world.

He expressed hope that both diplomats would return to Pakistan in senior diplomatic roles in the future, further expanding cooperation and mutual understanding.

Outgoing Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad described his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan as a memorable and rewarding experience. He thanked the people of Pakistan for their warmth, generosity and hospitality, saying the friendships he built during his tenure would always remain close to his heart.

The Consul General of China and Senator Waqar Mehdi also addressed the gathering, recognising the diplomatic contributions of the Malaysian and Iraqi envoys and wishing them success in their future assignments.

Among those attending the event were the Vice Consul of Kuwait, Additional Inspector General Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Nisar Khuhro, diplomats from various countries, senior government officials, business leaders and members of civil society.

Participants described the farewell dinner as a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to international friendship, diplomacy and constructive global engagement.

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