July 14, 2026

Civil Award: Senator Chaudhry Sher Ali Recommends Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka for National Honour

Web Desk July 14, 2026

Recommendation submitted to the President seeks recognition of the veteran Ayurvedic physician’s four decades of humanitarian healthcare services.

Senator Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali submits a recommendation urging President Asif Ali Zardari to honour Ayurvedic physician Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka with a national civil award.

Senator Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali recommends Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka for a national civil award.

Civil Award nomination has been sought for veteran Ayurvedic physician Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka after Senator Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali formally urged President Asif Ali Zardari to confer one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours in recognition of his decades of humanitarian service.

According to an official recommendation submitted to the President’s Secretariat, the senator requested that Dr. Nasaka be considered for a prestigious national honour, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz or Nishan-e-Imtiaz. The recommendation was received by the Secretariat on May 21, 2026, following a letter dated May 20, 2026.

In his letter, Senator Sher Ali praised Dr. Nasaka’s more than 40 years of service in Ayurvedic medicine, highlighting his commitment to treating thousands of patients across Pakistan, particularly those from underprivileged communities and individuals suffering from chronic and life-threatening illnesses, without charging consultation fees.

The senator described Dr. Nasaka as a symbol of compassion, selfless public service and patriotism, stating that his lifelong dedication to improving healthcare reflects the highest ideals of national service.

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He added that Dr. Nasaka’s contribution to promoting traditional and alternative medicine, combined with his humanitarian efforts, makes him a deserving candidate for one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours.

Senator Sher Ali requested that the President’s Secretariat examine the recommendation strictly on merit. He also enclosed Dr. Nasaka’s personal representation for consideration, subject to verification by the relevant authorities.

The recommendation has become part of the official record of the President’s Secretariat and is expected to be processed under the established procedures governing nominations for Pakistan’s national civil awards.

Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka is widely recognised in medical and social circles for his contribution to Ayurvedic medicine and humanitarian healthcare. Throughout his career, he has provided treatment to thousands of patients who could not afford conventional medical care.

Several members of civil society and prominent public figures have also expressed support for recognising Dr. Nasaka’s services, describing him as a national asset whose humanitarian work merits the country’s highest appreciation.

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