July 14, 2026

Lucky Investments expands nationwide with first Lahore branch

Web Desk July 14, 2026

Shariah-compliant asset manager strengthens its presence in Pakistan by opening a new branch in Gulberg to improve investor access and financial services.

Lucky Investments CEO Mohammad Shoaib inaugurates the company's first Lahore branch in Gulberg.

Lucky Investments opens its first branch in Lahore to expand Shariah-compliant investment services.

Lucky Investments has expanded its nationwide footprint by opening its first branch in Lahore, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy across Pakistan.

The Shariah-compliant asset management company inaugurated its new branch in Gulberg on 14 July. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments Limited, led the opening ceremony, which senior management, business partners and invited guests attended.

The Lahore branch will offer investors access to the company’s range of mutual funds, voluntary pension funds, investment advisory services and digital investment solutions. It will also function as a customer engagement centre, providing personalised financial guidance and investor education to support long-term financial planning for individuals and institutions.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Mohammad Shoaib said the new office represents another important step in the company’s expansion strategy. He described Lahore as one of Pakistan’s leading commercial and financial centres and said the branch would bring the company closer to investors by offering personalised services, professional investment advice and easier access to Shariah-compliant wealth management solutions.

He added that Lucky Investments remains committed to expanding its presence across Pakistan while making Islamic investment products more accessible. He said the company aims to become the country’s leading Shariah-compliant asset management firm through strong governance, professional investment management, innovation and high-quality customer service.

The Gulberg office forms part of Lucky Investments’ broader plan to strengthen its physical network in major cities while complementing its digital investment platform and nationwide distribution partnerships to provide investors with a more accessible and seamless experience.

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