KATI salutes Armed forces on first anniversary of Indian fighter jets striking down

Press Release 8 hours ago
KARACHI – Patron in Chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry(KATI) SM Muneer and President Sheikh Umer Rehan paid applauded the Armed forces of Pakistan on the first anniversary of striking down Indian fighter jets and capture of Indian Pilot.

SM Muneer said that on the day Pakistan Air force proved that despite the disproportion of resources we can defend our motherland with valor and dignity. Sheikh Umer Rehan said that entire nation and business community always stood with our national and military leadership for the defense of our country. He also paid tribute to the PAF pilots who strike down Indian Fighter Jets. “we proud of our armed forces” he added.

